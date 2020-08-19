Morton-Mandan Library bids come in

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton-Mandan Public Library is getting an upgrade and bids came in at nearly $5.8 million. One million of that is for the park project that the county is also working on. Together, funding from the Mandan Visitor’s fund, Supplemental Environmental Trust Fund, and an Energy Transfer Partners Grant will cover the project’s entire cost.

“These funds are dedicated by state law they can only be used for specific purposes, they can’t be used to repair the road in front of your house. Cause I know we’re going to get that question tomorrow they can’t be used for a lot of things that a lot of people would like to see them used for,” said Mayor Tim Helbling, Mandan.

The library will still need donations to help furnish and stock the shelves of the expansion.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.