Minot State encouraging students to register for updated Care19 Alert app

MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University began encouraging students to register for the updated Care19 Alert app ahead of classes starting next week.

The updated app allows Bluetooth technology, and notifies users if they have come in contact with someone positive for COVID-19.

It also monitors how long the interaction lasted.

Staff said using the app could help students keep track of who they have been around in the case of a possible exposure.

“It just gives them that extra boost of information that they are trying to figure out like who you have been exposed to or who have you exposed depending on the case.” said MSU Director of University Communication, Michael Linnell.

The university will not receive any personal or identifying information from the app.

It’s available in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.