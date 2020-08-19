Minot Public Schools addresses reports of door-to-door bus program talk

MINOT, N.D. – Individuals going door-to-door in the Magic City discussing bus procedures are not affiliated with the school district, according to the Minot Public Schools transportation department.

Your News Leader became aware Tuesday of some concerned citizens in Minot posting on social media, claiming that two people were going door-to-door, discussing the district’s bussing policies.

Barry Brooks, the district’s purchasing and transportation director, said they are not going door-to-door.

Brooks said if someone comes to your home asking questions or talking with you about the district’s bus policies, you should ask them for identification, as every Minot Public Schools employee wears an ID badge.

You can also call the department at 701- 857-4451.

