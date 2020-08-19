Minot Public School Board discusses staffing needs, teacher stipend

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board held a special meeting Tuesday to continue talks on the fall semester.

The board approved a motion to hire four addition teachers before class starts Aug. 27. They estimate they will need a total of eight. They also approved an additional $845 stipend per year for teachers who will teach at two campuses. School board members also discussed the possibility of temporarily reconfiguring McKinley and Roosevelt students.

“If we combined kindergarten classrooms at McKinley and Roosevelt there will be a total of 18 students and the district average is about 18,” said MPS Assistant Superintendent Tracey Lawson.

Some board members said the sudden change could negatively impact students.

The board decided to add faculty in lieu of reconfiguring the two schools.

