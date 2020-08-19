Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to killing roommate in Williston

Cody Hartman
Cody Hartman(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-four-year-old Cody Hartman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate in March.

Police say Hartman punched 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson one or more times, then went to bed. Police say they responded to a call in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive in Williston the morning of March 1, and found Maxon dead in the room where the fight started.

Hartman’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

