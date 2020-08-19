Man pleads guilty to killing roommate in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Twenty-four-year-old Cody Hartman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate in March.

Police say Hartman punched 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson one or more times, then went to bed. Police say they responded to a call in the 500 block of Reclamation Drive in Williston the morning of March 1, and found Maxon dead in the room where the fight started.

Hartman’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

