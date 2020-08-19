Interim State Health Officer to resign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., says Interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl will be resigning at the end of the month.

Stahl filled the position in May, shortly after the resignation of then-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.

Burgum said the move isn't based on any contention, rather, "We don't pay enough," and lost Stahl to an offer in private practice.

However, Burgum did acknowledge differences in opinion in moving the State's COVID-19 Threat Level. According to Burgum, Stahl advocated for moving the level to Yellow or Moderate Threat level.

The state has remained in the Green or Low-Risk level and has not gone to Yellow since.

Burgum admitted his office is scrambling to fill the position, despite saying they only expected Stahl to be in this position for three or four months.

