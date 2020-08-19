Advertisement

Interim State Health Officer to resign

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., says Interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl will be resigning at the end of the month.

Stahl filled the position in May, shortly after the resignation of then-State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.

Burgum said the move isn't based on any contention, rather, "We don't pay enough," and lost Stahl to an offer in private practice. 

However, Burgum did acknowledge differences in opinion in moving the State's COVID-19 Threat Level. According to Burgum, Stahl advocated for moving the level to Yellow or Moderate Threat level.

The state has remained in the Green or Low-Risk level and has not gone to Yellow since.

Burgum admitted his office is scrambling to fill the position, despite saying they only expected Stahl to be in this position for three or four months. 

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watford City’s cat rescue needs the public’s help

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A foundation that rescues and places cats in homes in Watford City is now busier than ever, but is lacking funds to support operations.

News

Gaps in state law allows ineligible incumbent to stay on the ballot

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
With the general election nearing, any legal questions regarding races need to be resolved quickly.

News

Minot State encouraging students to register for updated Care19 Alert app

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot State University began encouraging students to register for the updated Care19 Alert app ahead of classes starting next week.

News

New Town man gets to cast North Dakota’s Democratic delegates for president

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Democrats across the country cast their state’s delegates for their nominee for president Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

Experts say U.S. is slowly recovering from recession

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Statistics indicate the U.S. is slowly climbing out of a recession, and North Dakota is holding its own. But analysts say this road to recovery is a fragile one.

News

Dickinson State University Cabinet approves guidelines for those notified of close contact or exposure to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
If someone were to test positive for COVID-19 on a college campus, many colleges and universities have a plan in place for quarantining. But what happens to those students and faculty who were in close contact with the positive person?

News

Pioneer Village grounds taking shape

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Ward County Historical Society is working on completing renovations to the Pioneer Village historical museum from the ground up.

News

Federal government invests in new Mandan lineworker training facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
A new lineworker training facility is coming to Mandan.

News

Wing family loses everything but hope after house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Monday, life changed for a Wing family when their house went up in flames.

News

Man pleads guilty to killing roommate in Williston

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Twenty-four-year-old Cody Hartman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his roommate in March.