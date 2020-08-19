Heather Ell awarded MEA Teacher of the Year in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A teacher at John Hoeven Elementary School has been awarded Teacher of the Year by the Minot Education association.

An educator of nine years with Minot Public schools, first-grade teacher Heather Ell said the award is even more special after teachers have had to adapt and respond during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As with many experiences nowadays, Ell received her plaque for teacher of the year from last year's winner in a virtual ceremony.

She said she is honored to be recognized by her peers in the city of Minot.

"I look forward to just sharing my passion for literacy and for the advancement of educators in our field. I look forward to sharing my love of teaching and learning with others and I hope that that will impact and inspire others," said Ell.

Ell was selected out of four applicants submitted, by nine teacher of the year committee members.

The application required nomination and letters of recommendation submitted by colleagues or the teacher’s principal.

Teacher of the Year Committee Chair Deb Rasmuson said the committee is made up of former titleholders, which Ell will be joining to help select next year’s winner.

"We do suggest that they join the committee and everyone has each year. It's kind of a special group to say that we are teachers of the year," said Rasmuson.

By winning teacher of the year on a local level, Ell will also be a candidate for North Dakota Teacher of the Year, and potentially represent the state on a national level.

Applications and nominations for the 2021 through 2022 local award open in February.

