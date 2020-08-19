Gaps in state law allows ineligible incumbent to stay on the ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the general election nearing, any legal questions regarding races need to be resolved quickly.

The Secretary of State’s office says a candidate was on the Stark County ballot who shouldn’t have been. The investigation found that Pete Kuntz, an incumbent running for a Stark County commissioner seat, was ineligible for the ballot in the primary election this June, due to issues with his paperwork.

“Had the insufficiency of his paperwork been recognized by your office...it is clear that Mr. Kuntz’s name could not have been included on the ballot,” Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum wrote in a letter to a Stark County election official. He says Pete Kuntz failed to provide a completed affidavit of candidacy and the 221 signatures required for placement on the primary ballot. Yet Kuntz’s name appeared anyways and he received about 56 percent of the vote.

His opponent received nearly 44 percent.

“If you follow the rules, he was not qualified to be on the primary, so he should’ve been a write-in. If they weren’t qualified to be on the primary, they should not be qualified to be on the general also,” said Bernie Marsh, Kuntz’s opponent in the Stark County commissioner District 1 race.

Both names will remain on the ballot. According to the Secretary of State’s office, a gap in the law leaves them without guidance in this situation. In the letter written by Deputy Secretary of State Silrum, he says this gap in legal guidance will be discussed with lawmakers next session. But until then, both Marsh and Kuntz will stay on the general election ballot.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.