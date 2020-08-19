Advertisement

Federal government invests in new Mandan lineworker training facility

By Max Grossfeld
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A new lineworker training facility is coming to Mandan.

The federal government awarded a $4 million grant to the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives.

“Severe weather in the fall and winter of 2019 significantly impacted North Dakota’s economy,” said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “The new electrical lineworker workforce training facility being built by the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives will support locally-driven economic resiliency efforts and provide year-round support for the creation of new jobs in rural North Dakota communities.”

“As the son of a rural electric lineman, I have witnessed firsthand the pivotal role these workers play in North Dakota’s communities,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “This investment by the Trump Administration will strengthen our workforce and better prepare us for natural disasters.”

Another $1 million will come from local investment.

“This investment for a new training facility will benefit North Dakota, and the region, for many years to come,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “Electric cooperatives provide affordable, reliable power for North Dakota’s communities and are critical to the quality of life in rural areas. By providing access to proper certification and training, this facility will enhance our work force, enabling electric providers to keep rural America strong by powering our homes and businesses.”

“Technical training is more than a path to a job, it’s a path to a career,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. “With the construction of this new lineworker training facility in Mandan, President Trump is fulfilling his promise to support education and training for the next generation of workers. The men and women trained in this new facility will help keep the lights on throughout North Dakota for years to come.”

