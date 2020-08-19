Advertisement

Experts say U.S. is slowly recovering from recession

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Statistics indicate the U.S. is slowly climbing out of a recession, and North Dakota is holding its own. But analysts say this road to recovery is a fragile one.

A global pandemic played its part in causing a nationwide recession.

“So many people lost their job. And once they lost their job, people go into panic mode. And, most of them will sit down and stop spending,” said David Wald with Securian Financial Services.

Each state plays its part in creating the bigger picture.

“It’s literally a state by state thing. I can’t say the country’s doing great. I can say the country’s in recovery. But, overall it’s averaging out because some states are doing great pulling the poor ones,” said Eugene Graner with Heartland Investor Services Inc.

Wald says North Dakota has fared well in comparison.

“New home purchases, homebuilding-- it’s going gangbusters right now. Part of it is we have ultra-low interest rates, which helps people’s buying power. But the other part of it is, in North Dakota we didn’t see as much total shutdown outside of a lot of bars, restaurants and gyms,” Wald said.

But, our state hasn’t been immune.

“You’ve got high unemployment in oil in the west. Farmers are depressed, so to speak. The two biggest economies in the state are not happy should I say,” Graner said.

Graner says to get out of the recession, the U.S. would need to boost the total value of goods produced and services provided, or GDP, for two quarters. Experts say, we’re on our way out.

“The U.S. is in recovery right now because we’re adding jobs at a faster pace than their original models had said. Unemployment’s coming down a little bit faster than what the government had modeled,” Wald said.

However, the economy hinges on the pandemic and government decisions. Wald says we could slide back into recession if there are more mandated shutdowns.

Wald and Graner agree consumer spending is key. They say the Gross Domestic Product will improve as consumer confidence rises.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

