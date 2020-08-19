Dickinson State University Cabinet approves guidelines for those notified of close contact or exposure to COVID-19

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - If someone were to test positive for COVID-19 on a college campus, many colleges and universities have a plan in place for quarantining. But what happens to those students and faculty who were in close contact with the positive person?

Dickinson State University has a plan in place for those who have been in close contact.

For starters, the CDC defines close contact as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 consecutive minutes or longer, and the university administrators have said that anyone who is defined by the Health Department as a close contact is expected to quarantine for 14 days. Faculty and staff will be asked to stay off campus, but students can quarantine in the university’s designated isolation housing or at their primary residence.

“This is how we will be able to stay open, is by you know, for as long as possible, is by trying to slow the spread of COVID on campus,” said DSU president Steve Easton.

During the quarantine period, students and staff will not attend class or work in-person but will do so online; and they are to avoid congregate settings, public activities, and should practice social distancing.

DSU students start class Aug. 24.

