County by County, August 19, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday’s County by County brings us to Ward, Wells, Towner, and Bottineau Counties.

--

In Ward County, the county public library will be hosting an online story time with Baxi, from the Ward County Sheriff's department.

The event will be online with Facebook Live.

You can hang out with Baxi from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

There will be multiple stories read and Dep. Miller will also be there to talk.

--

Going over to Wells County, the county's district health unit received what's known as a sharps kiosk.

The kiosk is located on the sidewalk on Brewster Street, in front of the St. Aloisius Medical Center parking lot.

The kiosk is used for a convenient disposal for used needles.

The new kiosk is only for needles not other medications or drugs.

Those can be dropped off at the Wells County Sheriff’s Office lock box.

--

Over to Towner County, the sheriff's office will be be issuing harvest permits.

They are reminding you that the North Dakota Highway Patrol permits are not valid on county or township roads.

The permit allows a vehicle to haul 10% over its legal weight during harvest and winter hauling.

The permit fees are $50 for 30 days or $250 through March 7 for winter hauling.

The permits will not be valid for township roads at this point.

Please contact the sheriff's department at 701-968-4350 for more information.

--

Lastly, we go north to Bottineau County, where First District Health Unit will hold COVID-19 testing next week in Westhope.

The testing event will be on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Gateway community room.

It is free, however there are limited testing kits, so First District is asking you to pre-register online at: https://www.fdhu.org/

