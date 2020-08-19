Century vs. Legacy to air on national TV

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers will open the High School Football season on national television.

The game will be played Saturday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. CT at the Bismarck Community Bowl.

Century Athletic Director Ben Lervick confirmed the national TV coverage but he was not allowed to say what network.

Our best guess is that ESPN will be in Bismarck for the Patriots vs. Sabers with the possibility of ESPNU airing the contest.

Many states across the country are not playing football this fall, so sports networks are looking for programming.

In addition, Century’s Andrew Leingang is the most heavily recruited player in Patriots football history, so that may create some national interest.

Leingang has scholarship offers from at least 15 Division One universities including NDSU, UND, Minnesota, Kansas State, Stanford, Arizona and Arizona State.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.