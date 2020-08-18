Ward County Commissioners vote to reduce polling locations

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to cut down on the number of polling locations across the county for the upcoming elections for health and safety reasons amid the pandemic.

The county will go from 10 polling locations to three voting centers.

The motion was to reduce the number of polling locations and to replace them with vote center models, which will help limit workers exposure to the coronavirus and allowing for preventive measures.

The voting centers will accept all voters from all districts.

The three centers will be at the North Dakota State Fair Center, Minot Municipal Auditorium, and Kenmare's Memorial Hall.

The county is also looking into adding two more voting centers for rural areas like Douglas-Ryder or Berthold.

