Ward County Commissioners debate whether to sell Rice Lake property

MINOT, N.D.- The Ward County Commissioners heard discussion Tuesday on offers to purchase county property at Rice Lake.

A buyer made an offer to purchase 30 feet of public county land at the lake.

The property has been in the hands of ward county for many years now and they have not been able to maintain the upkeep of the land.

This motion split the commissioners. Shelly Weppler said she was in favor of selling it.

"The land is very steep. And we have owned the property for quite sometime now and have not done anything to that particular 30 ft. and in order to do so, would cost a lot of money," said Weppler.

However, Commission Chair John Fjeldahl shared concerns about selling it off.

"I'm really concerned about this person wanting to buy the property when they have already encroached, planting trees and all these things without getting permission from the county and then reward him," said Fjeldahl.

The commission approved a counter-offer to sell for $150,000 by a three to two vote.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.