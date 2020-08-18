United Tribes Technical College students will not share dorms this fall.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College life will look different across the state this year because of the pandemic.

At United Tribes Technical College students will not share rooms.

If someone were to contract the coronavirus, the college has designated isolation areas.

“We also have some single student housing set up in order to allow for quarantining of students should the need arise,” said UTTC president Leander McDonald.

Students did not see an increase in tuition or room and board this semester despite the changes.

