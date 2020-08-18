Advertisement

United Tribes Technical College students will not share dorms this fall

United Tribes Technical College students will not share dorms this fall.
United Tribes Technical College students will not share dorms this fall.(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - College life will look different across the state this year because of the pandemic.

At United Tribes Technical College students will not share rooms.

If someone were to contract the coronavirus, the college has designated isolation areas.

“We also have some single student housing set up in order to allow for quarantining of students should the need arise,” said UTTC president Leander McDonald.

Students did not see an increase in tuition or room and board this semester despite the changes.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Raging Rivers Waterpark stays afloat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan was open for its last day Tuesday.

News

Anchor tries to get reporter a date… and he said WHAT!?!

Updated: 29 minutes ago
To help reporter Jacob Notermann find a date for National Couple’s Day, anchor Monica Hannan surprises him with first date questions. And, Jacob doesn’t do well.

News

New sculptures planned for Enchanted Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The world’s largest tin family has a new neighbor.

News

New additions to Enchanted Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Susan B. Anthony stayed in South Dakota while campaigning for women’s suffrage in 1980

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Tuesday marks a very special anniversary nearing the election this fall: 100 years since women received the right to vote.

News

Schemes for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library unveiled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
It’s one of North Dakota’s most popular tourist destinations: Medora. But in the coming year, it’s gonna get another attraction.

News

Temperature technology among back-to-school plans for Burke Central

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As more schools are wrapping up preparations for students to return to start semester, staff at Burke Central School said they are ready to get started Wednesday.

News

Ward County Commissioners debate whether to sell Rice Lake property

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners heard discussion Tuesday on offers to purchase county property at Rice Lake.

News

Minot teachers return to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students in Minot aren’t back in the classroom just yet, but teachers have returned ahead of next week.

News

Ward County Commissioners vote to reduce polling locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to cut down on the number of polling locations across the county for the upcoming elections for health and safety reasons amid the pandemic.