Tyler Parkway Project

Burleigh County Commission
Burleigh County Commission(Dakota Media Access)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Commissioners received an update on the 15th street/Tyler Parkway construction project during their meeting Monday.

The Highway Department has mostly finished the construction for now, and is planning to complete on a dust control project by Wednesday.

“I just want to point out as I have in the past that we are just one of four other projects going on in that area so our project did create dust, there’s no doubt about that, but there are other projects, big, dirt-moving projects that are also creating dust,” said Marcus Hall, County Engineer.

The road will be double chip-sealed which the engineer says should allow it to last until the city annexes it in a few years.

