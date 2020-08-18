Twin Buttes man shoots two men, kills one in residence

Advertisement

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 34-year-old Twin Buttes man was arrested Friday after federal agents say he shot two men in his home Friday morning.

According to investigators, Three Affiliated Tribes law enforcement responded to a home in Twin Buttes on Highway 8 for two unresponsive men.

Investigators say both men were shot, one was pronounced dead on scene, the other was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Christopher Gillette, told police he had accidentally fired the gun at the two men.

Another witness told police, the three men had gotten into an argument, and Gillette shot them.

During a second interview, Gillette told investigators he woke up to strange noises and thought someone was breaking into his home, so he shot at them.

Investigators interviewed Gillette a third time, where he admitted the three of them were smoking methamphetamine, and he got mad at them at fired the gun to intimidate them.

Gillette is charged in federal court with second degree murder.

