Tuesday: 136 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 100s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 50
  • Cass County – 12
  • Divide County – 1
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Golden Valley - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 6
  • McLean County - 3
  • Morton County – 18
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sioux County - 5
  • Stark County – 8
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Walsh County – 6
  • Ward County - 12
  • Williams County – 4

BY THE NUMBERS

401,876 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,876 total tests from yesterday)

180,928 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+509 unique individuals from yesterday)

172,146 Total Negative (+374 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,782 – Total Positive (+136 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation, it was discovered that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.

2,327 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+187 from last Friday)

7.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

469 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (-8 individuals from yesterday)

7,485 – Total Recovered (+142 individuals from yesterday)

128 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

