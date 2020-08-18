Trinity Health employees to receive one-time dividend for COVID-19 work

MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health employees will be receiving a one-time pay bonus this month as recognition for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, employees across Trinity's healthcare system will receive extra payment.

Full time employees will get $500 and an additional vacation day and part time employees with get a $250 payment.

Since the outbreak in March, Trinity Health has performed more than 7,000 COVID-19 tests, and admitted more than 50 patients.

Employees at more than 20 Trinity Health locations and partnerships in Minot and across the state will be eligible for the bonus.

Locations included are: Trinity Hospital, Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s, CancerCare Center, Health Center – Medical Arts, Health Center – East, Health Center – West, Health Center – Town & Country, Support Services – Town & Country, Health Center – Riverside, Health Center – Plaza 16, Health Center – Third Street, Health Center – Fifth Avenue, Trinity Health South Ridge, Trinity Health East Ridge, 120 Building, Materials Management, Printing Services, and Exercise Physiology – YMCA, KeyCare Pharmacy, KeyCare Medical, and B&B Northwest Pharmacy, all in Minot; and Lenoir Dialysis Center – Belcourt, Trinity Regional Eyecare – Devils Lake, Community Clinic – Garrison, Kenmare Community Hospital, Community Clinic – Mohall, Community Clinic – New Town, Community Clinic – Velva, and Trinity Health – Western Dakota, Williston.

