Advertisement

Trinity Health employees to receive one-time dividend for COVID-19 work

Trinity Health employees to receive one-time dividend for COVID-19 work
Trinity Health employees to receive one-time dividend for COVID-19 work(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health employees will be receiving a one-time pay bonus this month as recognition for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the plan, employees across Trinity's healthcare system will receive extra payment.

Full time employees will get $500 and an additional vacation day and part time employees with get a $250 payment. 

Since the outbreak in March, Trinity Health has performed more than 7,000 COVID-19 tests, and admitted more than 50 patients.

Employees at more than 20 Trinity Health locations and partnerships in Minot and across the state will be eligible for the bonus.

Locations included are: Trinity Hospital, Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s, CancerCare Center, Health Center – Medical Arts, Health Center – East, Health Center – West, Health Center – Town & Country, Support Services – Town & Country, Health Center – Riverside, Health Center – Plaza 16, Health Center – Third Street, Health Center – Fifth Avenue, Trinity Health South Ridge, Trinity Health East Ridge, 120 Building, Materials Management, Printing Services, and Exercise Physiology – YMCA, KeyCare Pharmacy, KeyCare Medical, and B&B Northwest Pharmacy, all in Minot; and Lenoir Dialysis Center – Belcourt, Trinity Regional Eyecare – Devils Lake, Community Clinic – Garrison, Kenmare Community Hospital, Community Clinic – Mohall, Community Clinic – New Town, Community Clinic – Velva, and Trinity Health – Western Dakota, Williston.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot City Council holds off on recycling decision, for now

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot City Council once again picked up talks of launching a recycling program at Monday night’s meeting.

News

Laundromats feeling impacts of coin shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The pandemic slowdowns have meant shortages in a lot of areas. Even the change that's normally in your pockets is getting hard to find.

News

2 arrested in Stark County on drug charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Stark County deputies say they arrested two people on drug charges Monday night.

News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issues statement

Updated: 2 hours ago
“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country."

Latest News

News

North Dakota Voices of the Great War

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s a wonderful collaboration of the history and theater departments at the University of Mary that has led to the play, “North Dakota Voices of the Great War.”

News

Halibut with Corn Curry Sauce

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
As of Sept. 1, masks will also be required in all shared, enclosed workspaces.

News

Fall Fashions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
It’s time to turn the page from summer styles to fall fashions and Loni Bienek from Apricot Lane is here to help us do just that.

News

Twin Buttes man shoots two men, kills one in residence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 34-year-old Twin Buttes man was arrested Friday after federal agents say he shot two men in his home Friday morning.

News

18-year-old woman drowns, several children pulled from water

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman pulled several children from turbulent water before she drown on Clearwater Lake.

News

Tyler Parkway Project

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Burleigh County Commissioners received an update on the 15th street/Tyler Parkway construction project during their meeting Monday.