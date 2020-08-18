Testimonies begin in Justin Crites’ jury trial

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marks the second day in the jury trial for Justin Crites, accused of manslaughter in the death of Jay LePage.

The state’s attorney said in his opening statement that they have proof that Justin Crites, a member of the Prairie Rattlers Biker Club, punched Jay LePage once in the face outside of a Williston bar last May after an argument broke out. He said LePage then hit the ground and died three days later due to blunt head trauma. The defense is reserving their opening statement until the state rests its case. Detectives also testified during Tuesday’s trial.

To close the day, the judge ruled against the defense’s request to include expert witness testimony from a boxer in California.

