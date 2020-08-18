Advertisement

Susan B. Anthony stayed in South Dakota while campaigning for women's suffrage in 1980(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marks a very special anniversary nearing the election this fall: 100 years since women received the right to vote.

The Constitution’s 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, but it couldn’t have happened without decades of advocacy work.

One of the most well-known advocates is Susan B. Anthony. 

She died in 1906, years before the 19th Amendment was ratified, but President Donald Trump is pardoning her for illegally voting in 1872.

Voting as a woman was illegal until 1920, but that didn’t stop Susan B. Anthony from casting her vote and touring the nation in support of women’s suffrage.

“She was trying to convince the male voters of the state to give women the right to vote,” said the President of Faulk County Historical Society Jody Moritz.

Moritz said Susan B. Anthony stayed in Faulkton, S.D., during one of her many trips across the United States to create support for “votes for women.”

“This is the room that Susan B. Anthony stayed in when she visited in 1890 in the historic Pickler Mansion,” said Moritz.

That room still stands in memory of Susan B. Anthony, just as her memory lives on as a reminder for women today of a more difficult time.

“I think we live our lives thinking that this is how it always was and not realizing the countless years of work that those women fought to get us where we are today and to be able to really be in charge of our own lives,” said former city commissioner Sarah Trustem.

Trustem recently finished her term as Dickinson, N.D.’s, third female and youngest ever city commissioner.

Susan B. Anthony’s pardon may be posthumous, but it’s given as a symbol that a woman’s right to vote is sacred.

