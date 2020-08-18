Advertisement

Schemes for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library unveiled

Schemes for Teddy Presidential Library Unveiled
Schemes for Teddy Presidential Library Unveiled(Studio Gang)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of North Dakota’s most popular tourist destinations: Medora. But in the coming year, it’s gonna get another attraction. And what that attraction will look like is becoming less of a mystery.

We don’t know what the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will look like, but newly-released renderings narrow it down.

Three architectural firms have unveiled their scheme. All three say they not only embrace Teddy’s legacy, but the land that it will sit on as well.

While the three firms come from opposite sides of the planet, their concepts have similar focal points: build into the landscape.

“Every single one of these architects interpreted the TR legacy and the beauty of the Badlands in their own way. But I think what connects them is an appreciation for the beauty, the stunning spectacular beauty of the Badlands,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O’Keefe.

Chicago-based Studio Gang’s design is inspired by the iconic image of Teddy riding a horse.

Thus, the three-story library would be shaped like three horseshoes, with a series of outdoor trails flowing through the complex, connecting it to the site of the Medora Musical and the town itself.

Copenhagen-based Henning Larsen’s design may look like four structures, but the firm digs into the landscape to reveal the Badlands through large glass windows. Snohetta comes out of Oslo, Norway, and offers the most simplistic design.

Two separate structures with a sloped roof blending into the geology of the area - even embracing the cold. “This is gonna be a year-round destination.

We need to account for the weather, but North Dakotans are not afraid of the cold. We need to embrace the winter sports; we need to attract people year-round, and we can do that with thoughtful design,” said O’Keefe said.

The final design will be announced on Sept. 18. O’Keefe said the foundation is confident it will unlock the $50 million state endowment for 2021, but did not say how close they were.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Raging Rivers Waterpark stays afloat

Updated: moments ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Raging Rivers Waterpark in Mandan was open for its last day Tuesday.

News

Anchor tries to get reporter a date… and he said WHAT!?!

Updated: 29 minutes ago
To help reporter Jacob Notermann find a date for National Couple’s Day, anchor Monica Hannan surprises him with first date questions. And, Jacob doesn’t do well.

News

United Tribes Technical College students will not share dorms this fall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
College life will look different across the state this year because of the pandemic.

News

New sculptures planned for Enchanted Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The world’s largest tin family has a new neighbor.

News

New additions to Enchanted Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Susan B. Anthony stayed in South Dakota while campaigning for women’s suffrage in 1980

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Tuesday marks a very special anniversary nearing the election this fall: 100 years since women received the right to vote.

News

Temperature technology among back-to-school plans for Burke Central

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As more schools are wrapping up preparations for students to return to start semester, staff at Burke Central School said they are ready to get started Wednesday.

News

Ward County Commissioners debate whether to sell Rice Lake property

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners heard discussion Tuesday on offers to purchase county property at Rice Lake.

News

Minot teachers return to the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students in Minot aren’t back in the classroom just yet, but teachers have returned ahead of next week.

News

Ward County Commissioners vote to reduce polling locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to cut down on the number of polling locations across the county for the upcoming elections for health and safety reasons amid the pandemic.