Schemes for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library unveiled

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of North Dakota’s most popular tourist destinations: Medora. But in the coming year, it’s gonna get another attraction. And what that attraction will look like is becoming less of a mystery.

We don’t know what the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library will look like, but newly-released renderings narrow it down.

Three architectural firms have unveiled their scheme. All three say they not only embrace Teddy’s legacy, but the land that it will sit on as well.

While the three firms come from opposite sides of the planet, their concepts have similar focal points: build into the landscape.

“Every single one of these architects interpreted the TR legacy and the beauty of the Badlands in their own way. But I think what connects them is an appreciation for the beauty, the stunning spectacular beauty of the Badlands,” said Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library CEO Ed O’Keefe.

Chicago-based Studio Gang’s design is inspired by the iconic image of Teddy riding a horse.

Thus, the three-story library would be shaped like three horseshoes, with a series of outdoor trails flowing through the complex, connecting it to the site of the Medora Musical and the town itself.

Copenhagen-based Henning Larsen’s design may look like four structures, but the firm digs into the landscape to reveal the Badlands through large glass windows. Snohetta comes out of Oslo, Norway, and offers the most simplistic design.

Two separate structures with a sloped roof blending into the geology of the area - even embracing the cold. “This is gonna be a year-round destination.

We need to account for the weather, but North Dakotans are not afraid of the cold. We need to embrace the winter sports; we need to attract people year-round, and we can do that with thoughtful design,” said O’Keefe said.

The final design will be announced on Sept. 18. O’Keefe said the foundation is confident it will unlock the $50 million state endowment for 2021, but did not say how close they were.

