Powers Lake School prepares to welcome back students

Powers Lake School
Powers Lake School(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POWERS LAKE, N.D. – Class will be back in-session and in-person Tuesday for more than 200 students at Powers Lake School.

"When our surveys went out about 80% of our community wanted to see full in person instruction. And that's kind of what we went off of to start from there," said Superintendent John Gruenberg.

In preparation for students returning to the classroom, educators gathered multiple times the week prior to discuss possible COVID-19 related scenarios.

The school's instructional models will depend on a five-phase community risk level assessment which comes from the ND Smart Restart Plan.

Staff said they are prepared to change the learning model if needed.

"We decided that if we go to yellow it'd be a blended learning model and we'd have to have five active cases in the school itself. So either staff or student then we go to blended learning," said Gruenberg.

While temperature checks will be required before getting on a school bus and before class begins, some teachers are taking extra precautions to limit contact between students as much as possible.

“The plexiglass is kind of a neat thing I know one of our teachers went as far as creating her own plexiglass partitions,” said Gruenberg.

While the school does recommend students wear face masks, starting under the blue/green phase means they will only be required on the school bus. The school will also encourage constant disinfecting, hand washing, and social distancing, and will have face masks available for those that need them.

The school does plan to have sports this year, but they will be enforcing a 75% capacity in the schools gyms with face coverings being optional. Players for the home and opposing teams will also be limited to two tickets for family members. 

