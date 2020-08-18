Advertisement

Portland police work to find suspect in driver assault during protests

Portland police have identified 25-year-old Marquise Love as one person involved in an attack on a pickup driver Sunday.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - Police have identified a suspect after a man was beaten unconscious during protests in Portland, Ore.

Police say a group of protesters chased the driver before he crashed his vehicle.

He was then dragged out of the pickup and, according to witnesses, beaten by up to 10 people.

Officials are calling on Love to surrender.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video linked below contains language and violence that may be considered disturbing.

Investigators say multiple videos of the incident have been posted on social media, but they say the videos don’t clearly show what led to the incident.

The driver has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

