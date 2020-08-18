New sculptures planned for Enchanted Highway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world’s largest tin family has a new neighbor.

Gary Greff’s latest creation on the Enchanted Highway is a knight fighting a huge dragon. The knight’s name is Sir Regent. It’s located next to the Enchanted Castle in Regent.

The dragon is one of eight large metal sculptures scattered along 32 miles of highway from I-94 to Regent.

Cody Calonge took the photos of the dragon. He says he met Greff a few months ago and loved his story.

Greff has another sculpture in the works using giant spiders and a web.

Greff started making the sculptures in 1990.

