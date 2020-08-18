New Salem wind project update

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - NextEra Energy is moving forward on the New Salem wind project, but the pandemic is making one crucial step a little more difficult.

The company is looking at a zone west of Highway 25, south of 94, and north of Grant County, and is setting up MET towers to measure the wind in the area. It’s also trying to reach out to landowners, but is running into new challenges with public information.

“We would much prefer to be out here to have open houses every two weeks or so with such a large footprint we need to have multiple opportunities for people to come out. So right now what we’ve been asking our land team to do is make those daily calls, introduce themselves, have as many meetings as they can,” said Jeff Price, NextEra Energy.

The wind farm will have up to 175 turbines and produce up to 500 megawatts.

