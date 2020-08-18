NDSU Football: Jackson Hankey

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State asked every college football program in the country planning to play this fall if they’d like to face the Bison.

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen said Monday only one team said yes and one was not enough to proceed.

Bison Linebacker Jackson Hankey was asked what he will miss the most this fall: “I guess the biggest thing probably would be not being able to see how good this team was going to be. Not going to see whether we were or the biggest thing on last year’s championship game obviously I think we had a good shot again this year and I guess we’ll never know.”

Hankey also called the University of Oregon game a big disappointment and a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m a kid from Park River and all of the sudden I had a chance to go play against the Rose Bowl champs. The Oregon Ducks, the team that everybody who watches college football knows about. A pretty special team that last 5-10 years and throughout their long history and we had a chance to go out there and play them and who knows what would have happened. We’ll just never know and obviously that upsets me,” Hankey said.

Hankey and the Bison program are in a wait and see mode. They’re not sure how much they’ll practice this fall or when things will start again in the spring.

NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz called the last 72 hours, “miserable.”

