Advertisement

NDSU Football: Jackson Hankey

North Dakota State University Bison logo
North Dakota State University Bison logo(Associated Press)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota State asked every college football program in the country planning to play this fall if they’d like to face the Bison.

NDSU Athletic Director Matt Larsen said Monday only one team said yes and one was not enough to proceed.

Bison Linebacker Jackson Hankey was asked what he will miss the most this fall: “I guess the biggest thing probably would be not being able to see how good this team was going to be. Not going to see whether we were or the biggest thing on last year’s championship game obviously I think we had a good shot again this year and I guess we’ll never know.”

Hankey also called the University of Oregon game a big disappointment and a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m a kid from Park River and all of the sudden I had a chance to go play against the Rose Bowl champs. The Oregon Ducks, the team that everybody who watches college football knows about. A pretty special team that last 5-10 years and throughout their long history and we had a chance to go out there and play them and who knows what would have happened. We’ll just never know and obviously that upsets me,” Hankey said.

Hankey and the Bison program are in a wait and see mode. They’re not sure how much they’ll practice this fall or when things will start again in the spring.

NDSU Head Coach Matt Entz called the last 72 hours, “miserable.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wentz asked about Trey Lance’s decision to go pro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The former Bison quarterback was asked Monday during Eagles media availability about Lance and the tough decision he faces after the fall college football season was postponed to the spring.

Sports

Unique Links: Medicine Hole Golf Course in Killdeer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
The Medicine Hole Golf Course has been up and running since 2004 but it wasn’t an easy process.

News

Dickinson High Sub Varsity shuts down football practice due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Dickinson High Athletic Director Guy Fridley has confirmed to KFYR-TV that a member of the sub varsity football team has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be shutting down sub varsity football practice.

News

NDSU not playing football this fall

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
North Dakota State Director of Athletics Matt Larsen tells Valley News Live there will be no football played this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Bismarck native Paxton Miller pitching for Bull Moose

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
Bismarck native Paxton Miller had a great outing from the mound on Monday.

News

Minot State athletics, supporters react to NSIC cancellation of fall competition

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Thursday’s announcement from the NSIC canceling fall competition and championships as well as suspending all competition through Dec. 31 made its mark on Minot State athletics and supporters.

News

Former Mandan Flickertail signs with the Minnesota Twins

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
After a stellar summer with the Mandan Flickertails, pitcher Jon Wilson has signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins.

News

NSIC cancels 2020 fall sports season

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Farrell
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) has decided to cancel the 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

Turtle Mountain fall sports postponed until face-to-face education returns

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Belcourt School Board voted to postpone all fall athletics at Turtle Mountain Community Schools until students return to face-to-face education, according to the Turtle Mountain Braves Twitter account.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.