Advertisement

Mother of Cannon Hinnant says son’s killing not a race issue

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNCN) - The shooting and death of a 5-year-old North Carolina boy on Aug. 9 attracted national headlines.

The mother of the boy, Bonny Waddell, said the shooting was not racially motivated as some have reported.

“It’s just, it’s devastating,” Waddell said.

She referred to the last week as a nightmare that she can’t wake up from.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” she said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon, was shot in the head while riding his bike.

It happened in his own front yard as his two young sisters looked on.

Police said a neighbor, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms, was behind it.

“He was my neighbor for years. Um, we always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” Waddell said.

Sessoms is being held at the Wilson County Detention Center. He was arrested a day after the shooting in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He’s been charged with murder.

Waddell said justice hasn’t been served and she will ask the district attorney to seek the death penalty in the case.

In the meantime, her focus has been on honoring Cannon’s memory.

“Such a big joy, ball of life. He was a smiley, happy child,” Waddell said.

Waddell said she is grateful for the support she’s received from the community and across the country.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $800,000.

Waddell stressed race had nothing to do with it. Cannon was white and Sessoms is black.

“This is not a race issue. This was a, I don’t even know what it was,” she said.

Waddell would like to see a playground go up in Cannon’s name.

A baseball tournament and race have already been set up.

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Temperature technology among back-to-school plans for Burke Central

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
As more schools are wrapping up preparations for students to return to start semester, staff at Burke Central School said they are ready to get started Wednesday.

News

Ward County Commissioners debate whether to sell Rice Lake property

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners heard discussion Tuesday on offers to purchase county property at Rice Lake.

News

Minot teachers return to the classroom

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Students in Minot aren’t back in the classroom just yet, but teachers have returned ahead of next week.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

News

Ward County Commissioners vote to reduce polling locations

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ward County Commissioners voted Tuesday to cut down on the number of polling locations across the county for the upcoming elections for health and safety reasons amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Testimonies begin in Justin Crites’ jury trial

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Tuesday marks the second day in the jury trial for Justin Crites, accused of manslaughter in the death of Jay LePage.

News

Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck resident has been battling cancer since March, on Monday he will have his seventh round of chemo-therapy treatment.

News

Deputies waiting for evidence in suspicious death suspect arrest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they are waiting on the state crime lab for suspicious death evidence.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.