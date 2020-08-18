Minot teachers return to the classroom

MINOT, N.D. – Students in Minot aren’t back in the classroom just yet, but teachers have returned ahead of next week.

Schools in Minot filled with faculty for the first time in nearly six months.

“It feels amazing to be back at work, I’m a mom of three children too, so I’m excited for them to get back to school. It was a very long spring break,” said Britni Schmalz.

Schmalz is a counselor at Roosevelt Elementary. She says she will prepare programming based on the needs of students.

“It’s all about what my kiddos present when they walk through the doors,” said Schmalz.

Faculty at the high school level are also working hard to prepare for the new semester.

"We are working on our health and safety plans. Then from there, they are going to be working on their distance learning plans as well." said Minot Central Campus Principal Harlan Johnson.

Johnson said they are also in the midst of assigning curriculum and schedules.

"We're kind of working through that, fleshing those schedules out and so on, so that we can get the teachers to know who's going to be teaching what," said Johnson.

Students will join teachers at school Aug. 27.

For more information on the fall 2020 school year, visit the Minot Public School website: http://www.minot.k12.nd.us/

