Minot City Council approves temporary mask resolution

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a temporary resolution Monday that requires city employees to wear face masks or face coverings in certain situations, and strongly recommends the public and area businesses to follow suit.

The council and Mayor Shaun Sipma unanimously passed the resolution 7-0.

The resolution puts in place a temporary requirement for employees to wear face coverings when they find themselves in any series of situations where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, or when the employee is instructed to do so by their medical provider or their supervisor.

It comes after other large North Dakota cities have adopted similar temporary resolutions, and the state launched the #MaskUpND initiative.

The resolution goes into effect Aug. 24 and expires Nov. 16, unless extended or terminated earlier by the council.

You can find the city employee part of the resolution here: https://www.minotnd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/3225?fileID=13299

You can find the public’s part of the resolution here: https://www.minotnd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/3225?fileID=13298

