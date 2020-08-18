Advertisement

Minot City Council approves temporary mask resolution

City of Minot City Council
City of Minot City Council(KFYR-TV)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved a temporary resolution Monday that requires city employees to wear face masks or face coverings in certain situations, and strongly recommends the public and area businesses to follow suit.

The council and Mayor Shaun Sipma unanimously passed the resolution 7-0.

The resolution puts in place a temporary requirement for employees to wear face coverings when they find themselves in any series of situations where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained, or when the employee is instructed to do so by their medical provider or their supervisor.

It comes after other large North Dakota cities have adopted similar temporary resolutions, and the state launched the #MaskUpND initiative.

The resolution goes into effect Aug. 24 and expires Nov. 16, unless extended or terminated earlier by the council.

You can find the city employee part of the resolution here: https://www.minotnd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/3225?fileID=13299

You can find the public’s part of the resolution here: https://www.minotnd.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/3225?fileID=13298

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Powers Lake School prepares to welcome back students

Updated: 1 hours ago
Class will be back in-session and in-person Tuesday for more than 200 students at Powers Lake School.

VOD Recording

Active shooter training exercise at Minot International Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

North Dakota DMR begins well reclamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

UTTC moves virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Costco preparing for opening day

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Underwood Public School to purchase instrument bell covers as a safety precaution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many districts are putting safety precautions in places so that elective classes can continue.

National

National Zoo awaits birth of pandemic panda cub

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The zoo posted a video from the ultrasound on Instagram. “Keep your paws crossed!” the zoo posted, reporting that the fetus was “kicking and swimming in the amniotic fluid.”

News

Dan’s Garden: How to pick your best tomatoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Cashman
Tomatoes are close to ripening and time to get the best tomatoes this fall. Dan Cashman shows us how.

News

Farm Rescue comes to aid of Sawyer farmer in 700th exercise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
An organization that helps farmers and ranchers in distress came to the help of a Sawyer man in need.

News

North Dakota DMR begins well reclamation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources is in the second phase of a three-part plan to reclaim more than 400 orphan wells and restore the land around them.