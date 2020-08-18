Advertisement

Laundromats feeling impacts of coin shortage

Washing Machine
Washing Machine(Associated Press)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic slowdowns have meant shortages in a lot of areas. Even the change that's normally in your pockets is getting hard to find.

Many banks are now limiting the number of coins they're giving out.

This is hurting businesses like laundromats, which rely them.

Businesses across the country can't get their hands on enough coins.

Many laundromats that use coin dispensers for customers who don't have change for washers and dryers are at a loss.

"When it first started, the vault person told me-- he said that we can't get them anymore," said King Koin Laundry Owner Michael Walsh.

Michael Walsh says coins are so scarce, he's lucky if the bank gives him $20 worth a week.

"We have to bring in bags. And so, we're limited just to that one line. But, that line is sometimes, I'm not kidding you, an hour and a half, a little over an hour wait at times," Walsh said.

The Federal Reserve is doing what it can. But, it will take time after reopenings for the coins to circulate.

"We are working with the mint and working with the reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Walsh says he's had to put signs on his bill changers to prevent customers from taking more coins than they need.

"People are using us as a bank. They should be going to a bank and not going to us for their coins. That's not fair to us," Walsh said.

Walsh says he's made due by accepting dollar coins and borrowing coins from friends who have spare change at home.

For now, U.S. Mint and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has urged Americans to use coins or turn them in to banks.

The coin supply is expected to normalize as businesses continue to open across the country.

