Deputies waiting for evidence in suspicious death suspect arrest

BURLIEGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they are waiting on the state crime lab for suspicious death evidence.

As of Monday an arrest has not been made in the death of 68-year-old Florian Keifer.

Deputies say a large amount of evidence has been sent to the lab and could be a few months before they get results back.

On July 29, deputies found Keifer dead at his home on Flaconer drive.

Deputies say based on findings at the scene, as well as suspicious circumstances, an investigation was opened into the incident.

