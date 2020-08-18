Democratic National Convention schedule

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the event going virtual, delegates from North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota can attend from afar and are planning to tune in throughout the week.

They'll watch speeches from local notables before convention work begins. Thursday evening, they're hosting a drive-in watch party at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to watch the presidential nomination.

“It’s obviously not the convention we had in mind. We at the DEM-NPL, and our fellow state parties across the country have really done a lot of work to try and plan an engaging and interactive convention experience,” said Kylie Oversen, DEM-NPL party chair.

The party also plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment Tuesday.

