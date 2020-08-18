Advertisement

Boeing plans more job cuts

16,000 were already in the works
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Boeing is cutting more jobs than the company previously planned.

The aerospace giant has been hit by hundreds of canceled plane orders as airlines struggle with a plunge in demand for flying during the pandemic.

The company told its employees in a memo late Monday that it’s adding a second round of buyout offers.

In April, Boeing said it would cut about 10% of its workforce, or about 16,000 positions, through a combination of buyouts, natural attrition and involuntary layoffs.

More details on the voluntary layoffs will be released next week

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

