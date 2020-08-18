Advertisement

Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire

Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire
Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck resident has been battling cancer since March, on Monday he will have his seventh round of chemo-therapy treatment.

Over the weekend, tragedy struck again when his home caught fire.

Many residents know Greg Nelson as a volleyball referee or a softball player, but he is also battling a rare, fast-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Friends and community members say Nelson has always given back to his community first and now he could use an assist.

Nelson has dedicated nearly 20 years to the Bismarck Parks and Recreation Department.

“He never gets upset, he always has a smile on his face. He’s just a really good person,” said RaNae Jochim, recreational manger for Bismarck Parks & Recreation.

In March, when he was diagnosed with cancer, some of his hobbies were put on hold.

“We baptized his name as Gregor on our softball team, and we always thought Gregor, he’ll come through,” said Carl Buechler, a former softball teammate.

Nelson has since undergone five blood transfusions and six rounds of chemotherapy.

On Saturday, another set-back hit Nelson‘s life.

This is all that remains of his home, after a fire started in the garage and spread.

Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire
Bismarck native fighting cancer loses home to fire(Michelle Dunn)

“Nobody deserves this, but life goes on and they’ll make the best of it. And we’ll help him do that,” said Beuchler.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home, forcing Nelson and his wife to find a new place to live.

“I hope that the community can just come together and give them the support back because they would do it for anyone else,” said Jochim.

Now his family is picking up the pieces once again, with the community behind them.

The Nelson family was told they’re home is no longer livable, and is temporarily staying at a hotel in Bismarck.

They have created a Go Fund-Me page to help Nelson with medical and living needs: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-greg-nelson-fight-lymphoma

