2 arrested in Stark County on drug charges

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County deputies say they arrested two people on drug charges Monday night.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christina Fogarty of Dickinson and 40-year-old Travis Grover of Bismarck are in custody at the Southwest Multi County Correctional Center.

Authorities say Fogarty also is accused of displaying stolen license plates and both are accused of possessing drug paraphernalia.

