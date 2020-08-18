Advertisement

18-year-old woman drowns, several children pulled from water

By Lisa Budeau
Aug. 18, 2020
CLEARWATER CO, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

Authorities say an 18-year-old woman pulled several children from turbulent water before she drown on Clearwater Lake.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Clearwater Dam on Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township in northern Clearwater County Monday afternoon.

Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them were caught up in the turbulent water that was coming over the dam and could not free themselves.

Authorities say the water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain received recently.

When the first deputy arrived, an eight-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive.

Bystanders at the scene had performed life saving measures and were able to resuscitate her.

An eighteen-year-old woman was near the river and CPR was being performed on her by other bystanders, but she was still unresponsive.

Witnesses estimated that she had been in the water for approximately ten minutes.

Sanford Life Flight was called to the scene and landed a short distance away.

All life saving measures were performed, but medics were not able to resuscitate the eighteen-year-old.

According to witnesses, the eighteen-year-old had pulled some of the younger children to safety before she went under the water.

The name of the victim will be released after family is notified.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

