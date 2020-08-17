Advertisement

Wisconsin man arrested with crocodile, snakes, frogs in Appleton home

The department also stated it's aware of several social media posts sharing inaccurate information about the incident.
Kyle Komp
Kyle Komp(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Appleton Police Department removed several animals, including reptiles, from a home on the south side of the city following multiple calls for service.

Police told us Monday they found multiple reptiles, including a small crocodile and snakes, frogs, rabbits and “numerous other animals”:

  • One crocodile
  • One snake, 6-7 feet long
  • One snake, 3 feet long
  • 1 “bigger lizard”
  • Assortment of lizard and frogs
  • 4 bunnies
  • 4 ducks
  • 1 chicken
  • 2 guinea pigs
  • 1 black scorpion
  • 1 dog
  • Various fish

Officers were dispatched on separate occasions to multiple Appleton addresses for incidents involving the same adult man.

The officers investigated a disturbance and then arrested 21-year-old Kyle Komp. Komp is facing charges of Disorderly Conduct and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Outagamie County. Police are also recommending a concealed weapon violation charge in neighboring Calumet County.

Appleton police said in a statement that “due to the complexity of the ongoing investigations, which include the welfare of various animals and reptiles, The Appleton Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Humane Officer were summoned to assist in the case. A search warrant was executed at the south side residence, and numerous animals and reptiles were removed, among other things.”

The department stated “cruelty to animals is a serious issue. If you are unable to care for a pet properly and need to surrender an animal, please reach out so we can connect you with resources.”

The investigation is still active.

