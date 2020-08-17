Advertisement

United Tribes Technical College moves completely virtual this fall

United Tribes Technical College
United Tribes Technical College(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College students will be returning to school virtually this fall.

Administrators decided to move completely online due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton county.

All UTTC academic-based courses have moved to a synchronous virtual learning environment.

Faculty will teach virtually from their classrooms or their homes via Zoom.

Students were supposed to return to this classroom set-up this fall, plexiglass shields in between desks and spaced-out seating, but because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton county, some student won’t see this at all. 

"As those numbers started to spike and we were getting all-time highs last week if we recall, we felt that that was necessary," said UTTC President Leander McDonald.   

UTTC career and technology courses like Automotive Shop and Welding will return as normal, due to the amount of hands-on learning that's required, but there will be safety precautions in place. 

"They'll be masked up and social distancing will be in the classroom and also along those lines for those areas, we've decreased the number of class sizes to make sure that that happens," said McDonald.  

UTTC students will start school on Aug. 24.

Face masks, sanitizing, temperature checks and social distancing, will be mandatory for all employees and students working or residing on campus.

