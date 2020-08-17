Advertisement

Unique Links: Medicine Hole Golf Course in Killdeer

By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLDEER, N.D. (KFYR) - The Medicine Hole Golf Course has been up and running since 2004 but it wasn’t an easy process.

“I know a lot of guys from Killdeer and between bake sales, car washes and a lot of generous citizens we got it together,” said Jim Engh, Medicine Hole Golf Course’s architect.

Engh has designed courses all over the world, including his home state of North Dakota, but the Medicine Hole Course marked something he had never done before and hasn’t done since.

“It is the only nine hole course that he has ever done and having someone with that kind of credentials he is one of the great golf course architects of all time he is so highly thought of,” said Robert Thompson, the head of Golf Operations and Clubhouse at Medicine Hole Golf Course.

Engh also designed a full links still course on the prairie.

“Well I thought it was really interesting land and we didn’t have the ability to build a whole bunch of features on it but the land it kinda took over and we created a fun rolling experience that makes it unique and has a flavor of North Dakota golf with flare to it,” said Engh.

That flavor of North Dakota golf adds some difficulty with the tall native grass in play.

“If you hit your ball out in the native grass you pretty much add two shots to your score. Depending on the time of the year I mean right now the new growth is a little thin but it can be so thick that you are going to have a heck of a hard time finding your golf ball sometimes, and if you do find it you are going to say, well what do I do now?” said Thompson.

If you've played out at Medicine Hole you've noticed one thing about the roll of the greens.

“They are probably the truest from green to green including the practice green all ten greens are just so perfect you won’t find a flaw in them,” said Thompson.

True rolling greens on a tough links style course designed by a North Dakota native all on the little course on the prairie.

