Underwood Public School to purchase instrument bell covers as a safety precaution

UNDERWOOD, N.D. (KFYR) - Many end-of-year performances for band and choir classes have either been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean the instruction for those courses stops for the upcoming school year.

Many districts are putting safety precautions in places so that elective classes can continue.

Underwood Public School is purchasing bell covers to go over trumpets and trombones to help reduce the spread of respiratory droplets and to lessen the chance of someone contracting COVID-19.

"If we get to a little bit more restrictive or higher risk in the community, then we're looking at probably breaking up into smaller groups for those band and choir," said Superintendent Brandt Dick.

Other extracurricular activities like sports, will be played under guidance given by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.