SD declines unemployment benefit extension; ND yet to decide

By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the first round of additional federal unemployment benefits expiring on the first of August, lawmakers were left scrambling to reach agreements on an extension.

But, that effort was cut short when the president stepped in to enact his own version of an extension.

Under the old unemployment program, individuals were receiving an additional $600 a week on top of their state benefits.

President Donald Trump’s extension of this program now has individuals receiving $400 a month, but the catch is only $300 of that is federal, while the states pay the remaining $100.

So, state governments would need to come up with one-fourth of the additional unemployment benefit themselves. But our neighbor to the south has already became the first state to openly decline the benefits.

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., released a statement saying South Dakota “is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it. South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly eighty-percent of job losses.”

As for North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-N.D., office says they aren’t making any official announcements yet and are still looking at their options.

