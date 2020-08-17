One injured, suspect in custody following weekend shooting in Stanley

STANLEY, N.D. - One person suffered a gunshot wound and another is in custody following a shooting in Stanley over the weekend.

Stanley police said they were dispatched to an apartment around 1:20 Sunday morning. Police said they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The state of the victim is unclear at this time. Investigators said they arrested a 21-year-old Stanley man who is being held at the Mountrail County Correction Center without bond.

Police said the suspect will face one count of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Court records indicate he has an initial appearance scheduled for later this afternoon. Police said there is no threat to the general public.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

