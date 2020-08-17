Advertisement

One injured, suspect in custody following weekend shooting in Stanley

One injured, suspect in custody following weekend shooting in Stanley
One injured, suspect in custody following weekend shooting in Stanley(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, N.D. - One person suffered a gunshot wound and another is in custody following a shooting in Stanley over the weekend.

Stanley police said they were dispatched to an apartment around 1:20 Sunday morning. Police said they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

The state of the victim is unclear at this time. Investigators said they arrested a 21-year-old Stanley man who is being held at the Mountrail County Correction Center without bond.

Police said the suspect will face one count of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Court records indicate he has an initial appearance scheduled for later this afternoon. Police said there is no threat to the general public.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Monday: 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Garrison man receives nine day sentence for corruption of a minor charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Garrison man was sentenced to nine days in jail, with credit for nine days served for having sex with minor.

News

Local Vendors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
If you’re a fan of fresh produce, there’s no better time of the year than right now. Much of what was planted in the spring is ready for your table.

News

Rock Art Shadow Box

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels joins us at the Michael studio to make a rock solid craft, a rock art shadow box.

Latest News

News

Back-to-School Sleep Tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some schools are already starting back up later this week so getting into earlier bedtime habits are very important.

News

Students learn to build bridges at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

News

Keeping pets safe during a health crisis

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Purrfect Pound Pals has more than 15 cats right now.

News

Update on the Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS program

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Hunting seasons are beginning to open and hunters are scouting the best spots.

News

Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Its been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

News

More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.