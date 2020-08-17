Advertisement

Monday: 60 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 5
  • Burleigh County - 20
  • Cass County – 7
  • Foster County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 10
  • Hettinger County – 1
  • Kidder County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • Morton County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 2
  • Stark County – 5
  • Towner County - 1
  • Ward County – 1
  • Williams County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

400,001 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,703 total tests from yesterday)

180,419 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+619 unique individuals from yesterday)

171,772 Total Negative (+559 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,647 – Total Positive (+60 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing This number is unavailable and will be updated Tuesday.

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**

461 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

7,343 – Total Recovered (+94 individuals from yesterday)

126 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured, suspect in custody following weekend shooting in Stanley

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
One person suffered a gunshot wound and another is in custody following a shooting in Stanley over the weekend.

News

Garrison man receives nine day sentence for corruption of a minor charge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Garrison man was sentenced to nine days in jail, with credit for nine days served for having sex with minor.

News

Local Vendors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
If you’re a fan of fresh produce, there’s no better time of the year than right now. Much of what was planted in the spring is ready for your table.

News

Rock Art Shadow Box

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels joins us at the Michael studio to make a rock solid craft, a rock art shadow box.

Latest News

News

Back-to-School Sleep Tips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some schools are already starting back up later this week so getting into earlier bedtime habits are very important.

News

Students learn to build bridges at the North Dakota Heritage Center

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The weekly program called Little Kids, Big World started in July as a way to help kids continue to learn during the pandemic.

News

Keeping pets safe during a health crisis

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Purrfect Pound Pals has more than 15 cats right now.

News

Update on the Game and Fish Department’s PLOTS program

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
Hunting seasons are beginning to open and hunters are scouting the best spots.

News

Aluminum shortage causing beer shortage

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Its been hard to get their hands on any 16oz, canned variety of alcoholic beverages.

News

More than 400 hundred renters have utilized the Emergency Rent Bridge program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Human service officials also want to remind housing providers that they must register with the program as rent payments are made directly to them.