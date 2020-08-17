Garrison man receives nine day sentence for corruption of a minor charge

GARRISON, N.D. - A Garrison man was sentenced to nine days in jail, with credit for nine days served for having sex with minor.

Thirty-year-old Chad Fox pleaded guilty Monday to corruption of a minor.

Detectives say Fox had sex with a 16-year-old in 2014. Fox told Police he was unaware the victim was teenager at the time.

Fox was sentenced to nine days in jail with credit to nine days he has already served along with five years of probation.

Fox must also must register as a sex offender.

