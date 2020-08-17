Advertisement

Farm Rescue comes to aid of Sawyer farmer in 700th exercise

By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAWYER, N.D . – An organization that helps farmers and ranchers in distress came to the help of a Sawyer man in need.

Joel Newman said he farmed his whole life.

He applied for help from Farm Rescue after undergoing surgery on his liver.

The group along with volunteers will help Newman cut and bail 900 acres of grain.

“It’s nice to have this organization come, just the amount of volunteers that follow them. The management with Farm Rescue that comes along to make sure that everything is running, and we are extremely grateful,” said Newman.

This was the 700th time Farm Rescue has come to the aid of a farmer.

The team says it will take about four to five days to combine all 900 acres.

