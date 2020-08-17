Advertisement

Election officials discuss voter risk after ND receives letter from USPS saying ballot might be late

William L. Guy Federal Building
William L. Guy Federal Building(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The debate over mail-in voting is sparking a lot of questions and concerns.

The U.S. Postal Service sent out warnings to 46 states last week saying there’s a risk ballots will not arrive in time to be counted.

Mail-in voting has become a major decision. Now, creating a divide.

“I have no problem voting by mail in November,” said Caitlin Straabe.

“I just feel like the right way is to go in person and vote. Then you know your ballot is where it’s supposed to be,” said Shirley Johs.

North Dakota was one of 46 states to receive a heightened warning from USPS Friday saying voters’ ballots might arrive too late to be counted.

USPS says the deadlines many states have set for sending ballots are “incongruous” with mail service.

States anticipate higher mail-in volumes due to the pandemic. However, Election Director Brian Newby says volume shouldn’t impact timeliness.

“This is nothing new. The service intervals that the USPS has for all states across the country are the same now as they’ve been for years and years and years,” Newby said.

Newby says the Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging all forms of voting for every county to limit the risk of COVID.

“If COVID becomes a thing bigger than we know on November 2, and polling places call the election office and say, ‘we can’t be a polling place for you.’ Or, election workers call in sick. Well, there were other options,” Newby said. 

Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Fauci was asked if people can safely go out and vote amidst the pandemic Thursday.

He replied, “I think if carefully done, according to the guidelines, there’s no reason I can see why that not be the case.”

We’ve reached out to North Dakota postal officials on the possibility of a backlog impacting ballot delivery times and have not yet received a response.

