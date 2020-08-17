Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: How to pick your best tomatoes

By Dan Cashman
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tomatoes are close to ripening and time to get the best tomatoes is fall. Dan Cashman shows us how.

<i>“Today in the garden, we’re gonna talk about pruning out your tomatoes that are probably too thick by now. We are going thin the tomatoes out.

First of all there are determinate tomatoes, which are the short stubby kind, like patio and bush tomatoes; indeterminate, we only trim the determinate ones.

They don’t decide how big they are going to get, they just keep growing six, seven, eight feet high at least.

First of all we are going to prune at least the bottom half. First of all, because sometimes there are diseases down by the ground, and we are trying to have airflow and lots of sunlight on all the leaves.

So, we identify the main growth stem, which is the main trunk that goes all the way to the top.

We don’t want to prune that now, maybe later in the summer. We are going to trim it to force all the food and energy to get the other tomatoes ripe.

But for now, we want to take the suckers out so we cleaned out the bottom and we got some branches cutting them off the main stem with flowers and tomatoes. And there’s suckers on those branches that are shorter. We want to take those off so not turning into big branches.

By the way, if the leaves roll up, they are protecting themselves from the heat and if the leaves on the tomatoes roll down they might be too wet.

One other thing I want to mention, there have been a lot of calls. Leaf scorch on shade trees, shrubs.

It’s been hot, it’s been dry, maybe we’re not watering enough, and when a tree has leaf scorch it looks like the edges of the leaves are turning brown and some fall off, and the tree gives up what it can’t handle. So, we’ll talk more about that another time.

Until next week, good gardening.”</i>

