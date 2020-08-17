Costco preparing for opening day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Western North Dakota residents have been eagerly awaiting the Costco grand opening since the national retail chain announced it was building a store in Bismarck.

Although the grand opening is not for another week, Your News Leader got the exclusive look inside the wholesaler.

Bismarck residents have been watching the construction on this Costco in north Bismarck since September. Now that the four walls on the outside are put up, it’s about what is happening on the inside.

In the 151,000 square foot warehouse, workers have been preparing to welcome customers on Tuesday.

Inside the new warehouse, workers are busy stocking shelves and coolers.

“We have received over 70 truckloads worth of products and that is what all our people here are doing is taking it off the truck, putting it away and making it look nice,” says Brandon Peck, general manager.

Peck says nearly 170 of his employees came from the Bismarck and Mandan community.

Some new employees say they wanted to be a part of the store since it announced its new location.

"I put it on my vision board at home, like, I want to work for this company. I like their customer service, their product, and I like everything they stand for," says Colleen Brussart, a Costco employee.

So far, the warehouse has pre-sold nearly 10,000 memberships.

"At the end of the first year were hoping to have 30,000 members at this location and I think that is feasible," says Peck.

However, some features not usually seen in stores are now built in.

"We have plexiglass in a lot of different places. Were just trying to be cognizant of everything we can do to protect our employees and our members," says Peck.

Soon these aisles will be filled with shoppers.

"It's been really nice to have my community embrace Costco the way it has," says Brussart.

Not only from Bismarck, but surrounding communities too.

"It's exciting to be representing the whole state, I think we're going to have a presence as far as we can. We will have a presence in Minot, Dickinson, everywhere we can be we will be," says Peck.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 a.m. followed by store opening at 8:00 a.m.

